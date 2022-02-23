THE great Glasgow-born singer, Frankie Miller, whose songs have been covered by everyone from Ray Charles and the Eagles to Rod Stewart and Etta James, spoke to journalists when preparing for the launch of his latest album, Dancing in the Rain, in 1986.
He said he was excited about touring the States and spoke about his forthcoming projects. He conceded that it been a “bad time” for him – though he had been able to play gigs and write songs, he had been unable to make a record because of a lengthy legal dispute. Now, however, he was back, to the delight of his fans at home and abroad.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.