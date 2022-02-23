THE great Glasgow-born singer, Frankie Miller, whose songs have been covered by everyone from Ray Charles and the Eagles to Rod Stewart and Etta James, spoke to journalists when preparing for the launch of his latest album, Dancing in the Rain, in 1986.

He said he was excited about touring the States and spoke about his forthcoming projects. He conceded that it been a “bad time” for him – though he had been able to play gigs and write songs, he had been unable to make a record because of a lengthy legal dispute. Now, however, he was back, to the delight of his fans at home and abroad.