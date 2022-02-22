VACCINE passports will be scrapped in Scotland from Monday under long-term plans to manage Covid less restrictively.

The Covid certificates, first introduced in October, are currently required for entry into large events such as football matches or concerts, as well as venues such as nightclubs, with customers showing proof of either vaccination or a negative Covid test.

The scheme will be dropped from February 28.

A legal requirement to wear face masks in indoor settings such as shops and public transport will also be replaced by guidance from March 21, but will continue to be "strongly recommended" by the Scottish Government.

However, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that access to testing in Scotland will continue "on broadly the same terms" for now, with the public encouraged to test themselves for Covid twice weekly using lateral flow devices and to continue to isolate for up to 10 days if infected.

The First Minister added that LFDs will remain free of charge during a "transition phase" until Spring, and that the Scottish Government will seek to continued to provide them freely in future.

The Strategic Framework indicates that non-essential venues could be forced to close in future if a new variant with significant immune escape and which caused severe disease emerged (Source: Scottish Government)

The details come as the Scottish Government published its revised Strategic Framework, which outlines how the Covid threat will be gauged and managed in future based on a sliding scale from low to medium to high.

A high risk scenario envisions the emergence of a new dominant variant which is both more severe and more transmissible.

This could see the temporary reintroduction of protective measures such as physical distancing, with the public advised to limit social contact and work-from-home.

In exceptional situations - where the variant had significant immune escape, blunting the effectiveness of vaccines, and also increased disease severity - legal limits on gatherings and forced closure of some non-essential venues could be reintroduced.

Source: Scottish Government

A medium risk scenario would involve a variant which is either more transmissible or more severe compared to Omicron, but not both.

Ms Sturgeon said the current threat level from the highly-transmissible Omicron variant is considered 'medium', but is expected to be re-assessed as low in the weeks ahead.

It comes just 24 hours after the Prime Minister confirmed that all of England's legal restrictions will end on Thursday - including the requirement to self-isolate for those who test positive. This has been enforeable through fines in England.

Free mass testing will stop in England from April 1, with implications for the resources available to devolved administrations.

Scottish ministers have called for clarity about what funding will continue to be available given that mass testing is a UK-wide initiative.

Monthly UK spending on PCR and lateral flow testing combined reached a record £2 billion in January.

