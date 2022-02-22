SAM SKINNER reckons that it is “do or die” time for Scotland as they prepare to face Grand Slam chasing France at Murrayfield this Saturday, after they failed to back up their opening weekend win over England by slumping to defeat in Wales in round two of this Six Nations campaign.

The pressure is on, but Skinner insists that it is a case of fine-tuning rather than overhauling the team’s game-plan as Gregor Townsend’s side look to secure their third Six Nations win on the bounce against Les Bleus.

“Being on the wrong side of that result [against Wales], despite putting in a similar standard of performance [to the England game], naturally brings on pressure, disappointment and frustration,” acknowledged Skinner. “But the beauty of sport is that you get another week to change people’s opinions and get a win under your belts again, so we can’t wait for France this weekend.

“We’ve got to move on, we’ve got to put it right, because this is a do or die for us this weekend.”

The unavailability through injury of Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings is likely to see Skinner shifted forward this weekend from blindside flanker (where he played against Wales) into the second-row of the scrum.

Some might regard that as demotion to a less glamorous role, but the Exeter Chiefs man insists that he would welcome the chance to link up again in the engine-room of the home pack with his old pal Grant Gilchrist.

“If required, it would be an honour to step up,” said the 27-year-old. “I used to find it [switching between second and back-row] a bit more of a challenge than I do now. I enjoy both roles just as much, to be honest.

“In the back-row you are a bit more free of scrums and line-outs – so in the mix a bit quicker – whereas in the second-row you do a bit more of the tight stuff.

“I’d probably say I’m a more used to playing in the second-row, and I’d maybe say I’m more comfortable playing in the second-row, but I really do enjoy playing in the back-row as well.”

Skinner made his Scotland debut packing down alongside Gilchrist against Fiji back in November 2018, and they occupied the numbers four and five jerseys in two of the teams most significant recent successes, against France in Paris at the end of last year’s Six Nations and against Australia in November.

“I love playing with Gilco [Gilchrist],” said Skinner. “He’s a fantastic player and a phenomenal servant to Scottish rugby, so it was awesome to see him get 50 caps up against Wales.

“I like to think our styles complement each other, and hopefully if we get the opportunity to play with each other this weekend we can put in a performance similar to Paris last year.”

Four of Skinner’s 17 caps to date have been against France, and his 75 percent success rate against Les Bleus is the sort of record many a Scotland stalwart of bygone years would envy.

He reckons there is no secret formula to coming out on top in this match. The key is to front-up physically.

“We’ve played France a few times over the years and winning at home and winning away definitely gives us confidence and belief that we can beat them,” he said.

“But I think you can flip the coin … they came to our place wanting to win a Grand Slam and we stopped them [in 2020] and then we won in Paris so it’s going to give them plenty of energy to fuel the fire. We’re under no illusion about what we’re facing this weekend, that’s for sure.

“They’re an improving side and are extremely strong right now, everyone can see that, and they’ve been consistent with it as well. So, I think this is the strongest France side we’ll have faced over the last few occasions we’ve played them, and we need to make sure we’re at our very best in order to get the win.

“The way we’ll go about it is by being as physical as we possibly can be, winning the speed into the collisions in the contact area and making sure we’re looking after the ball as well as we can.

“We want to be playing to space, we want to play rugby that is winning rugby, and ultimately gets Murrayfield behind us. That’s going to be our biggest goal: focusing on playing some great rugby. We want that breakdown to be nice and quick for us but France are very strong in that area so it’s something we’re going to have to focus on.”