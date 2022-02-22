LOUISE McMillan admits to being “overwhelmed” by the occasion the last time that Scotland were in a World Cup play-off, when as a teenager making her debut she was part of the side that lost over two legs to Spain.

Five seasons on from that tie in late 2016, the Hillhead-Jordanhill forward is confident that both she and the team are far better prepared to confront the challenge when they take on Colombia in Friday’s shoot-out in Dubai.

“For my first cap I just remember almost being like a deer in headlights,” McMillan said yesterday. “I was 19 years old - I don’t think I understood what it meant to go to a World Cup at that stage, and if I’m honest it was just overwhelming, whereas now I definitely feel this team is ready to go.

“And I feel like everything, all the ups and the downs, has led to this moment: the losses we’ve had, the lessons we’ve learned, have all built us up perfectly to this game. I can honestly, hand on heart, say I’ve never felt more prepared for 80 minutes.”

Scotland gave proof of how much they have progressed in recent seasons when they played in the European qualifiers in Italy late last year, beating the Spanish and Ireland to make it through to this stage. They are strong favourites to see off Colombia, but McMillan insisted they were not taking their opponents lightly after seeing the South Americans record a surprise victory over Kazakhstan in Saturday’s semi-final.

“We sat and watched the game and gave each other notes, and then we watched it a couple of times back. We’re taking this very seriously.

“For me the biggest takeaway is they were absolutely fierce. They were so passionate in their contact. Watching them, they were fighting hard for each other: we’d see Kazakhstan make line breaks and what I thought would be tries, and then just the work rate from them to get back and see how much it meant for those girls.

“So we’re not underestimating them for one second. They’re lower ranked than us, but that was exactly the position we were in going to Italy, so we’re no way doubting at all what they can do. And we’ve seen their passion on the pitch: they’re really together.”

Head coach Bryan Easson will announce the team for the game tomorrow [Thursday]. The winners will be in Pool A in the finals in October along with hosts New Zealand, Australia and Wales.