Opera

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Keith Bruce

five stars

ONE of the earliest victims of the pandemic, postponed in the last week of rehearsals two years ago, this new Scottish Opera production of Benjamin Britten’s adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies by Citizens Theatre artistic director Dominic Hill has had a longer gestation period than the 1960 premiere did.

That enforced delay meant substantial recasting, but it is difficult to see – and, crucially, hear – how this ensemble could be bettered. In years to come, opera-lovers may well talk wistfully of a show in which they saw sopranos Charlie Drummond and Catriona Hewitson share the same stage. Both young women are surely destined for stellar, but more often parallel, careers, and both are in glorious voice here, as Helena and Tytania respectfully, with acting skills to match their musical performances.

One is a former and the other a current Scottish Opera Emerging Artist, and the success of that programme runs through the cast, including mezzo Lea Shaw as Helena’s friend and rival, Helena, and tenor Glen Cunningham a fine Francis Flute, the role played by Britten’s partner Peter Pears in the original cast.

There is experience onstage – notably a Scottish Opera debut for Jonathan Lemalu as Theseus and broadcaster Jamie MacDougall as Tom Snout – but the quality of the ensemble work from a young company is what really marks this production. That includes actor Michael Guest, fresh from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland via a placement at the Citizens’, who gives a dynamic, acrobatic, but finely-balanced performance as Puck.

The many recent graduates are, in fact, veterans next to the children’s chorus of Tytania’s fairies, and the step-out roles of Peaseblossom, Cobweb, Mustardseed and Moth, who are just as essential to the whole picture. Although it is often very funny indeed – in the characterisation of the Rustics, the spats between the Lovers, and the lust of Tytania for David Shipley’s Nick Bottom – there is an underlying darkness to Hill’s production, that might have been designed to reflect current global news as well as the Cold War era of the work’s composition.

Much of that is in Tom Piper’s design and costumes, a hall of mirrors and suspended bedsteads within a false proscenium arch. As you would expect from Hill, this is a beautiful piece of theatre, full of magic, puppetry and trickery – and employing the skills of movement director Kally Lloyd-Jones – where the line between reality and fantasy is both amusing and disturbing.

That dichotomy is taken straight from Britten’s score, which is superbly played by the Orchestra of Scottish Opera, under the baton of music director Stuart Stratford. Every crucial detail of the keyboards, harps and percussion sings from the pit, alongside some brilliantly spooky strings and brass and highly mobile wind playing.

Further performances in Glasgow on February 24 and 26 and at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on March 1, 3, and 5.