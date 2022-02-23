A man has passed away in police custody in a Scottish town, police have confirmed.
On Tuesday afternoon, the 49-year-old died at Kircaldy Police Station, and is understood to be the third person to die in police custody in Kirkcaldy in the last seven years.
Police said that the deceased’s next of kin has been informed and that the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is undertaking a Crown directed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
The death occurred on the same day of a preliminary hearing into the death of Sheku Bayoh, who died in 2015 after being restrained by up to nine officers in Kirkcaldy.
Five years later, in September 2020, 36-year-old Marc Hamilton was found dead in his cell by officers at the same police station.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "Police Scotland can confirm that a 49-year-old male has died while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station. The deceased's next of kin have been informed.
“The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is undertaking a Crown directed investigation into the circumstances and we will fully assist the PIRC with its enquiries.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.