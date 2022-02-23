A major area of the M8 motorway will have restrictions in place for over three months due to essential works.

Bridge refurbishment work will be carried out on the motorway between Junctions 25 Cardonald and 25A Braehead from March 7 to June 30.

The £2 million scheme undertaken by Amey will include bridge deck waterproofing, concrete repairs, parapet upgrades, drainage improvements, and resurfacing works.

Traffic will be managed on the motorway in conjunction with four phases of works, and a contraflow system will be in operation during phases 1-3.

The system involves a single lane crossover from the westbound fast lane to the eastbound fast lane. The entry crossover is in proximity to the M8 Junction 25 westbound off-slip, while the exit crossover is in proximity to the M8 Junction 26 westbound on-slip at Hillington.

The following programme will be in the westbound direction.

Phase 0 (Pre works)

The fast lane will have a reduced width.

Phase 1 (Offside Lanes)

The hard shoulder, slip lane, and lane one of the M8 between Junctions 25 and 25A will run as narrow lanes.

Phase 2 | Central Lane

The hard shoulder, slip lane, and lane three of the M8 between Junctions 25 and 25A will run as narrow lanes. Works will take place with traffic running on either side. During this phase, no wide loads are permitted to pass in the westbound direction.

Phase 3 | Nearside Lanes

Lane one, lane two, and lane three will run as narrow lanes.

Overnight total closures in the westbound direction will be in effect between each phase to reposition traffic management. It is planned that the closures will span over a maximum of two nights, with lanes in operation during the day.

To accommodate all works phasing on the westbound carriageway, the eastbound direction shall have a single fast lane closure in place between Junctions 26 (Hillington) and 25 (Cardonald).

Phase 0 will initially require an eastbound overnight total closure to facilitate the deployment of traffic management.

During all phases, all slip roads shall remain open and temporary safety barriers shall be in place, while average speed traffic cameras will be in operation.

Emergency service vehicles will still have access throughout the works.

You can sign up for road works alerts here.