A Scot wanted in the US for allegedly masterminding a £1.2 million fraud has successfully halted his extradition following a long-running legal battle.

James Craig is alleged to have used Twitter to spread false rumours about firms in order to buy shares at a lower price – a move said to have cost investors $1.6m.

The US authorities sought his extradition in 2017 but a string of legal cases then ensued, with Mr Craig, of Dunragit in Dumfries and Galloway, fighting against his removal.

The Supreme Court has now upheld his latest appeal, with five judges ruling that his human rights were breached due to a legal measure which could have helped his case not being in place in Scotland.

The “forum bar” measure, which would allow an extradition to be blocked if the trial can take place in the UK, was only in use in England and Wales at the time as Scottish Ministers did not want it enacted in Scotland.

It is understood that the judges’ ruling will set a precedent for other extradition cases, with Mr Craig’s case now going back to the sheriff court for a fresh hearing.

Announcing the decision, judge Lord Reed said: "The Supreme Court unanimously allows the appeal.

"A new extradition hearing may be held before a different sheriff, at which Mr Craig will be able to rely on the forum bar provisions in addition to any other arguments properly available to him."

The forum bar provision was eventually introduced in Scotland in September 2021 following another legal challenge by Mr Craig at the Court of Session.

The court found that the UK Government had acted unlawfully by failing to introduce the measure in Scotland.

However, it is understood that Westminster did not do so as the Scottish Government asked for it not to apply north of the border over fears it would interfere with the independence of Scottish prosecutors.

The Supreme Court judgment states that, in particular, the Lord Advocate at the time felt the move was “inappropriate”.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuse Mr Craig of tweeting false information about two American companies in 2013, resulting in a drop in share price.

The pensioner, who denies the charges, is alleged to have made $97 by buying shares at a lower price and then reselling them when the share price recovered.

Reports suggest he later repaid the cash along with interest.

He will now be able to argue that his case can be heard in Scotland, as opposed to him being tried in the US.