SOME players are marked out for greatness from their earliest days in the game, Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham being two prime examples of that from the current Scotland squad. Others take their time to make an impact, but once they do, they simply and steadily keep on growing in importance.

Chris Harris is surely the example par excellence of the latter category. Now 31, the outside centre only made his Scotland debut four seasons ago, and it would be fair to say that for his first dozen or so appearances he flew under the radar as far as the general public was concerned.

But although Harris’s name may not have been on the lips of every rugby supporter in the land, it was one of the first on Gregor Townsend’s team sheets. And more recently, the virtues that the head coach saw in the centre’s game have become more apparent to the rest of us: not only is Harris a key defensive organiser, for instance, his individual contributions to that side of the game can be devastatingly effective.

Born in Carlisle and eligible for Scotland via a grandmother from Edinburgh, Harris might well have had double his 33 caps by now if he had joined a Premiership club’s academy as a teenager. Instead, he took a degree in architectural technology at Northumbria University, a path which may have branded him a late developer, but one which he remains convinced was the right thing to do.

“My Premiership debut was the day before my 24th birthday,” the Gloucester back - then a Newcastle Falcons player - recalled earlier this week. “I was four years at uni so I didn’t go full-time to the academy until I was 22.

“I went down one path, which led me through university. I got offered to go into Newcastle’s academy a year before I finished uni, but I told them no, I wanted to finish my university year.

“There’s no regrets. I look at my career and I think it’s been pretty decent so far. I still think I’m improving even though I am the age I am. I started late, so I still think I've got a little bit to go.

“If I’d gone to a school where there’d been a bit more of a focus on rugby then maybe it could have happened earlier. But it didn’t and I’ve got no regrets or wishes it was different.”

Perhaps one element of Harris’s continuing growth as a player was seen in the Six Nations defeat by Wales a fortnight ago, when he carried the ball into contact more frequently than usual. That match ended in disappointment, of course, when Scotland lost 20-17, but Harris enjoyed taking the game to the opposition all the same.

“I think it was just one of those games where I got my hands on the ball more. I’m not shying away from the fact that I don’t tend to touch the ball a lot or as much as I would like to, but there were opportunities there against the Welsh defence to have a crack a few more times than in previous games.

“I enjoyed getting my hands on the ball. It was good fun and hopefully I can keep my hands on the ball more.”

If Harris is able to do that against France on Saturday in the third round of this year’s Championship it will be a sign that Scotland are prospering, and he is eager for the team as a whole to do their talents justice after never hitting the top of the game for sustained periods in either the loss in Cardiff or the home win against England. And he is convinced that Scotland will need to be at the top of their game if they are to see off the challenge of the French.

“We didn’t really play up to the level we expected of each other,” he added, referring to the Wales game. “The boys are just raring to go, to get fired in and right some wrongs really.

“[France] are playing well, probably the best they have played for a while. They had a bit of a slow start against Italy, I think, but they’re looking really sharp and playing with confidence. They’re a quality outfit and if we let them get into the high-tempo game and we’re not physical enough, then it’s going to be a tough day for us.”