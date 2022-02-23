THE SFA and SPFL joint response group have updated their Scottish football protocols following Nicola Sturgeon's Covid-19 update yesterday.

Scotland has followed England in announcing plans to end some coronavirus restrictions, with the legal requirement to wear face masks in some settings to be scrapped from March 21.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also revealed the country’s certification scheme will “come to an end” on Monday February 28.

Scottish football clubs will now only need to carry out lateral flow tests on matchdays and on non-matchdays tests will only have to be carrier out for players or staff who are symptomatic.

The JRG has confirmed that this will be reviewed over the coming weeks and the matchday lateral flow tests could be axed.

Scottish football clubs will no longer have to spot check supporters either with the passport scheme having come to an end.

A statement read: "Following confirmation from the First Minister that Scotland’s legal COVID-19 restrictions will end on March 21, the Joint Response Group (“JRG”) has updated the Scottish football protocols.

"From next Monday, 28 February, clubs will be required to carry out Lateral Flow Tests on a matchday for all playing and team staff. On non-matchdays, clubs will only be required to test symptomatic players and staff, but they may, of course, supplement this minimum requirement with an additional testing programme should they wish.

"The JRG will review the data from the matchday testing regime over the coming weeks, with a view to moving to symptomatic testing only.

"With the Scottish Government also ending the passport scheme on 28 February, clubs will also no longer be required to spot check supporters for vaccination status from that date. We would continue to recommend that supporters take a LFT before leaving home on matchday."