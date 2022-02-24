Scotland's rail operator has announced a flurry of delays this morning due to a signal outage on one of it's major routes. 

ScotRail announced the news on their social media this morning, and informed the public that due to the fault delays and cancellations are likely until it is resolved. 

The signal fault is situated between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central station. 

Paisley is the last stop on multiple services to Glasgow Central, so it has caused a build up of service delays in and out of the busy railyway station.

Services delayed so far are: 

• Glasgow Central to Ayr 

• Glasgow Central to Ardrossan Harbour

• Glasgow Central to Largs

• Glasgow Central to Paisley Canal 

• Glasgow Central to Gourock

• Glasgow Central to Wemyss Bay 

However, Network Rail engineers are currently en route to where the signal fault is, and will be working to resolve the sitation to get services running again.