FORMER Celtic striker Chris Sutton has called Liverpool great Michael Owen a 'caveman' as the pair debated concussion protocols in football.

Appearing on BT Sport's coverage of the Champions League knockout tie between Ajax and Benfica, the pair both reacted when centre-half Lisandro Martinez sustained a head knock.

The Argentine defender received some treatment and went on to play the full 90 minutes, leaving Sutton - a passionate campaigner for player safety in relation to head knocks - feeling frustrated.

Sutton argued that an independent check from doctors should be carried out whenever there are concerns a player may have a head injury before they get the green light to play on, and believes that 'concussion substitutes' could be the solution.

But the former Celtic forward got irritated with Owen when the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid striker compared head knocks to leg injuries.

Sutton said: "Until IFAB step up and change the concussion protocols then they aren’t looking after player welfare.

"Player welfare isn’t put first within the game. We saw the horrible incident at the weekend with [Leeds United defender] Robin Koch who carried on playing after a serious head injury.

"Football doesn’t care and it needs to start caring."

Owen asked what changed needed to be made, with Sutton replying: "What needs to be different? Well he needs to come off the pitch and go to the sanctuary of the dressing room and get checked by an independent doctor.

"In the meantime you have a temporary substitution who can go on and take his place so numerically you’re not disadvantaged.

"If the player is okay he can come back on. It’s common sense. Why aren’t IFAB stepping up?"

Owen then provoked Sutton as he said, "Because bumps and bangs on the head…" before being cut off by the Celtic fan favourite.

Sutton shot back: "Hang on a minute, concussion is a bump and a bang?

"How do you know that? The players are rolling around on the floor, how do you know that’s not a concussion?"

Owen replied: "Okay so if we take yours to the extreme, you’re breaking a leg every time they roll around holding their leg?

"If we had your way they’d be coming off every two minutes."

"Michael, that’s the view of a caveman," Sutton said. "Football needs to change."