Loudons, Edinburgh

Customers are treated to a variety of savoury and sweet stacks of pancakes at both their Waverley and Fountainbridge locations.

Try their American style pancakes with baked banana and bacon for the ultimate in light and fluffy indulgence. Their superfood pancakes are made with spinach, garlic, ginger, chilli, and red onion and are gluten and dairy free. Others are layered with black bean tahini hummus, smoked tomato courgette salsa, muhammara, Moroccan crumb, herb salad, and herb oil.

IG: @loudonscafe

Stack and Still, Glasgow and Edinburgh

If you're anything like me you'll spend hours drooling over their menu. In addition to being the UK's largest pancake house, this restaurant has become well-known in Glasgow as the place to go for pancakes. Stack and Still has you covered whether you have a sweet or savoury tooth. This year any profits from Pancake Tuesday wll be donated to Cash for Kids -good food with do good!

IG: @Stackandstill

TriBeCa, Glasgow

TriBeCa has been serving Big Apple flavours to Glasgow residents from their Dumbarton Road cafe for 15 years. Customers love their Original Brooklyn Pancakes, which come topped with icing sugar, maple syrup, and butter and cost £7.95. For £1.95, meat eaters can add three pieces of bacon or two links sausages. My personal favourite though, berries, white chocolate sauce and wine chocolate chips! Dine-in, takeaway and pre-order collection available all week.

IG: @tribecadiner

Bluebird Cafe, Edinburgh

Bluebird Cafe brings a taste of America to the Capital, and its pancakes are no exception. Infact, it's my local, based in Canonmills and a hidden gem for any brunch lover! Tennessee buttermilk pancakes with maple and bacon, blueberry and fruit, or bacon and poached eggs are available to diners.

PHIL MACHUGH

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa