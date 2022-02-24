Scots have not let a Met Office warning deter them from making their journeys this morning, with many braving the blizzard like conditions.
A Met Office weather warning for snow and lightning has been in place since 5pm on Wednesday, and is set to continue into Friday with a fresh warning for ice just issued.
Travel disruption has been rife throughout the country, and public services have been widely impacted by the weather.
However, that hasn't stopped brave scots going about their business as usual.
Pictures have shown commuters travelling in the extremely difficult conditions throughout the morning, as snow covers the streets.
A range of people can be seen using all forms of transport, with many still choosing to cycle through the city.
Some were left waiting on public transport in the heavy snow, but there was significant disruption which lead to delays.
The Met Office warning is in effect until 8pm tonight for heavy snow, with a separate warning ice now in place from 8pm-930am on Friday. Clear skies after the cold weather will cause many roads to freeze over a dn further disruption is expected.
Out photogrpaher Colin Mearns was in Shawlands to capture drivers tackling the snowy roads.
We feel chilly just looking at them.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.