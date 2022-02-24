The Eurovision Song Contest has said it plans to allow Russia to compete in May despite Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Press Association.

Organisers described the competition as a "non-political cultural event" and appeared to dismiss suggestions that Russia's attack on its neighbour would result in the country being banned for 2022.

Ukrainian state broadcaster UA:PBC has called on the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the event, to suspend Russia's membership and ban it from the 2022 contest.

It comes after the European Union and others condemned the Russian invasion and promised tough sanctions to hit the Kremlin.

The 66th edition of Eurovision is due to take in Turin after Italian rock band Maneskin won the 2021 contest.

A statement from the contest said: "The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event which unites nations and celebrates diversity through music.

"The EBU's public broadcaster members in both Russia and Ukraine have committed to participating in this year's event in Turin and we are currently planning to welcome artists from both countries to perform in May.

"We of course will continue to monitor the situation closely."

UA:PBC said in a statement on Thursday that it has called on the EBU to exclude Russia from taking part in the forthcoming contest.

It claimed Russian broadcasters have been "a mouthpiece for the Kremlin and a key tool of political propaganda" and have taken part in "systematic dissemination of disinformation" against Ukraine.

It said this is "contrary" to the values ??of the EBU.

The Russian media delegation has been contacted for comment.

Last week, the act chosen to represent Ukraine in Turin withdrew from representing her country after facing scrutiny over a reported 2015 visit to Russia-occupied Crimea.

Alina Pash had been chosen in a televised national selection show and was due to perform her song Shadows Of Forgotten Ancestors, but pulled out after details of the trip emerged.

People who enter the territory via Russia are considered by Ukraine to have illegally crossed the border. There is no suggestion that Pash entered Crimea from Russia.

She was replaced by rap group Kalush Orchestra with the song Stefania.

Russia has not yet announced its act.

Eurovision has often reflected geopolitical tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine has played out at the event in previous years.

In 2017, Julia Samoylova was chosen to represent Russia in the annual singing competition, which took place in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

She was blocked from the country because she had reportedly toured Crimea without entering it through the border with the Ukrainian mainland.

Russian television station Channel One then announced it would not broadcast the contest or take part.

Possible solutions that were suggested by the EBU included Samoylova performing by satellite from Russia or for her to be replaced by a contestant who could legally travel to Ukraine. Channel One reportedly rejected both options.

The UK suffered a crushing defeat at last year's contest, with James Newman's song Embers scoring nil points.