UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting for Friday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and the outcome could affect Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Steve Clarke's side are scheduled to host Ukraine in the semi-finals of the play-offs for Qatar 2022 on March 24 but with the Eastern European nation falling into conflict, there are doubts over whether or not the fixture will be fulfilled.

Contingency plans are already being drawn up over where to host this season's Champions League final, which had been awarded to Russia.

The final is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg's 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena on May 28 but Russia's attack looks likely to force a change of venue.

The Ukrainian Premier League announced on Thursday morning that it will be postponed for a minimum of 30 days following the Russian invasion.

Russia are due to host Poland in an international match in Moscow next month and that fixture is also in doubt.

European football's governing body is monitoring the situation and said it will "take all necessary decisions" after Friday's meeting.

A UEFA statement said: "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee for Friday 25 February at 1000 CET (0900 GMT), in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.

"Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA executive committee."