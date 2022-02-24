A NEW date and time has been set for Dundee vs St Mirren after the Premiership clash was postponed yesterday.
The match will now be played on Wednesday March 9 with a 7:45pm kick-off at Dens Park.
Officials scrapped yesterday's tie just hours before kick-off following a Dens Park pitch inspection on Wednesday afternoon.
“Following a pitch inspection at 2.30pm, tonight’s cinch Premiership match with St Mirren has been postponed,” read a Dundee statement.
“Constant rainfall throughout the day has meant the match was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.”
The match was initially scheduled for January 29 but fell foul of the effects of Storm Malik.
New manager Stephen Robinson will now have to wait until Saturday’s home clash with Hearts to take charge of St Mirren for the first time.
