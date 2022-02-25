It is currently on the register of buildings at risk in Scotland and has been closed to the public since storm damage more than 10 years ago.

Now the Tollcross Winter Gardens is among one of the Glasgow community projects to benefit from £3.7million from The Place Fund.

The East End site is included in nine community projects in Glasgow which have been awarded the money through the Scottish Government’s Place Fund after Glasgow City Council approved the funding allocations yesterday.

The Place Fund is a Scottish Government capital fund for local authorities to allocate, working collaboratively with local communities, to develop projects under a variety of themes. These include: 20-minute neighbourhoods; town centre regeneration; community-led regeneration and community wealth building; achieving net-zero; and well-being and inclusive economic development.

The winter gardens in the East End which closed more than 10 years ago

Glasgow City Council was awarded the £3.7m for 2021/22 and the Scottish Government has provisionally allocated £3.2m for projects in the city in subsequent years.

The investment will be used for the redevelopment of Tollcross Winter Gardens, B-Listed glasshouse.

The greenhouse was shut after being damaged during the storms of December 2010 and January 2011 and has been closed ever since. It is hoped the redevelopment will promote social interaction, social enterprise, benefit park users and complement a new nursery currently under construction

Following a funding call-out for applications, 56 applications were received, with the total funding request being almost four times the available allocation.

The other eight Glasgow projects to receive this funding for the current financial year are The Braes, Castlemilk; Carbon Free Govanhill; Hamiltonhill Green Infrastructure Project; Laurieston Community Room; Parkhead Pantry Garden; Queensland Community Park; Ruchazie Café, and Treehills Community Supermarket.

Tollcross Winter Gardens - among nine projects to benefit from cash boost

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said this was a welcome series of investments which can help unlock the potential across many of Glasgow’s neighbourhoods.

Councillor Aitken said: "From community kitchens and new growing spaces to new active travel links, these nine projects will benefit communities in every corner of the city, helping our residents to better appreciate their local areas."

She added she was particularly pleased to see the commitment to the Braes Shopping Centre in Castlemilk, adding: "This is a game-changer, a final piece of the investment jigsaw that will allow for the development of a household name supermarket and make a huge positive difference to the area. The Castlemilk community has pushed for this for decades - it knew what it needed and why and the City Government has been supportive of local efforts to deliver that. A big well done to all those who have campaigned for this."

Margaret McIntyre, chairman of Southside Housing Association, said they were delighted to receive funding for Queensland Court and Gardens in Cardonald. The project aims to improve the landscape surrounding the two tower blocks. Works will include an active zone including a play park, pump track for bikes and scooters, and natural play equipment for climbing, swinging and sliding.

Rona Anderson, Director of Property, Enterprise & Regeneration at Queens Cross Housing Association, said: "The Association will use this funding to support the creation of active travel infrastructure within the new green neighbourhood at Hamiltonhill. This includes a network of well-lit, off-road paths that will help bind the community together whilst increasing opportunities to exercise, rest and socialise in nature."