What is it?

An affordable children's smartwatch and activity tracker.

Good points?

Xplora has a trusted track record in creating products that help children bridge the gap between games and everyday functional technology while keeping them safe.

The XGO2 is a pared-back version of the X5 Play smartwatch, aimed at younger children and comes with a budget price tag.

Like the X5 Play, the XGO2 model encourages children to be more physically active through incentives and with steps equating to virtual currency that can be used in the Goplay gaming platform and leaderboards to get game-time or products, such as speakers.

Xplora XGO2 Children’s Smartwatch

This is a fun way to reward hard work while also removing the perceived dangers of modern technology as there are no social media apps available.

Additional safety features include the ability to locate the device at any time, set up safe zone boundaries that alert you if crossed, and limit contacts to trusted people.

Other features of note are Android 4.4 OS, a front mounted 0.3MP camera, a 1.4-inch colour TFT display with 240 x 240 resolution and IP67 water resistant chassis.

Bad points?

The watch slightly lacks the visual pizzazz of the X5 Play. If your child is prone to losing or damaging things, then it may feel like a big investment.

Best for ...

Those who have little ones getting to an age where they are seeking more independence or wanting to venture further afield to play with friends.

Avoid if ...

You are not the most organised or savvy when dealing with technology as the device not only needs charged regularly, but also uses a pay-as-you-go SIM card.

Score: 8/10.

Xplora XGO2 Children’s Smartwatch, £99.99 (amazon.co.uk)