THREE MEN have been sentenced to five years in prison for major drugs offences involving heroin in Perth.

More than £48,000 and almost £80,000 worth of heroin has been seized following a police operation into organised crime in the Perth and Liverpool.

Perth local George Crone, 37, was sentenced to a total of 23 months in prison at the Sheriff Court on Thursday February 24 after pleading guilty.

He was sentenced alongside Maximillian Donovan,28, who received a two-year prison sentence and Blayne Gray, 24, who was handed 18 months. Both Donovan and Gray were from Liverpool.

The arrests come after an intelligence leg investigation into serious organised crime which seen the three sentenced men use a County Line tactic to supply drugs between Perth and Liverpool.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “One of our key priorities is to tackle serious and organised crime and those involved in the supply of drugs onto our streets in Scotland will not profit from this.

“Drug supply causes so much misery in our communities and we remain committed to identifying county line activity in our local communities.

“We need the public to keep passing on information so we can disrupt these criminals.

"If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, they are urged to contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”