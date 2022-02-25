A man has been charged in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago.

Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005, on London Road, Glasgow and was reported missing by her family five days later.

The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex-worker in Glasgow's red-light district, was discovered in woods at Roberton, near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.

Police said that a 49-year-old man who was arrested in the Glasgow area on Thursday has now been charged in connection with the death of Ms Caldwell.

The man remains in custody and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.