IN June 1957 the brilliant Glaswegian motorbike racer Bob McIntyre – “the Flying Scotsman” – became the first man in the 50-year history of the Isle of Man T.T. to lap the 37-mile mountain course at 100mph, which he did on three of the eight laps of the 500cc senior race.

He completed the fourth lap at 101.12 mph.

McIntyre, 28, led throughout, and his chief rival, the world champion, John Surtees, did not come within striking distance.

The Scot had won the 350cc junior race just a few days earlier.