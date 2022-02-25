CRAIG HALKETT insists continuity with personnel in the Hearts defence bodes well for the future, despite the impending departure of John Souttar.

Manager Robbie Neilson faced the worst-case scenario of losing his entire backline this summer.

Halkett, captain and goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Stephen Kingsley and Michael Smith had been in the final months of their respective deals before all four recently penned fresh terms.

It was a different case for Scotland international Souttar, who agreed a pre-contract with Rangers last month.

The foundations laid at the back this season have been a crucial factor in Hearts currently having a nine-point lead in third place, with the Edinburgh side boasting the fourth best defensive record in the Premiership.

Former Livingston skipper Halkett insists the fact there will not be major changes in the rearguard will be important as Hearts look to go from strength to strength.

Halkett, who is expected to return from a hamstring injury in today’s trip to St Mirren, said: “It's huge to have continuity.

“From the manager's point of view it wouldn't have been great for him if he's needing to replace three, four, five players and thankfully myself, Craig and Kingsley signed, and Michael Smith as well.

“It's three or four of your back five already there in place.

“We know each other really well on and off the park. We know our games well on the park so we've got a solid base to build on for next year.”

Halkett, who made the switch from the Lions in 2019, had no hesitation in signing a two-and-a-half year deal last month despite reported interest from teams south of the border.

He added: “I was really happy with that, it first got spoken about before the Christmas period.

“Obviously that's a really busy time for players with a lot of games so we just decided to say to the club we're happy for it to be on the back burner.

“Then the winter break came and that gave us the time to sit down, talk about everything and get it sorted. Thankfully it was.

“I'm really happy and really settled. Family life is good.

“That was obviously a big part of my decision, making sure everything was good for the family. “We've all been really happy here.

"This is me in my third full season here and another couple to come after that.

“When I first signed with Hearts it was about coming to a club which is big in Scotland, gets into the European places and plays at cup finals, stuff like that.

“Obviously I had a small taste of that with the Scottish Cup a year and a half ago, but what happened happened and now Hearts is back to being the club I knew and thought I was signing for.”

Halkett is thrilled to be back helping out his team-mates on the pitch following a run of three straight league defeats.

The centre-half, who limped off in the January 26 loss to Celtic, added: "You're never going to be happy if the team isn't doing so well and not picking up points whether you're playing or not. “It's been difficult from the sides looking on, which was another reason to get my head down and work as hard as I could to get back.

“Now that I'm back and fully fit I'm just looking forward now to try and pick up as many points as we can.”