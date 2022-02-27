TEAM GB’s Olympic medal winners have inspired armchair curling enthusiasts to have a go on the ice themselves.
The Scottish Ice Rink Association says curling rinks up and down the country have been inundated with inquiries and booking requests since the medal triumph in Beijing.
Eve Muirhead and her team of Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith took the women’s gold medal for Team GB at the Winter Olympics with Bruce Mouat’s men’s team, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan Jr and alternate Ross Whyte, bringing home the silver.
Here is a list of Scotland’s curling rinks. If you want to have a go you can find out more at www.trycurling.com
Scotland’s ice rinks:
- Auchenharvie Leisure Centre, Stevenston, Ayrshire
- Ayr Ice Rink
- Border Ice Rink, Kelso
- Curl Aberdeen
- Live Active Dewars Centre, Perth
- Dumfries Ice Bowl
- Dundee Ice Arena
- Fife Ice Arena, Kirkcaldy
- Forfar Indoor Sports
- Galleon Centre, Kilmarnock
- Greenacres Curling Rink
- Inverness Ice Centre
- Kinross Curling
- Lanarkshire Ice Rink, Hamilton
- Lockerbie Ice Rink
- Moray Leisure Centre, Elgin
- Murrayfield Curling, Edinburgh
- Olympia Centre, East Kilbride
- Stranraer Ice Rink, North West Castle Hotel
- The Peak, Stirling, & National Curling Academy
- Waterfront Leisure Complex, Greenock
