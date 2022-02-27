TEAM GB’s Olympic medal winners have inspired armchair curling enthusiasts to have a go on the ice themselves.

The Scottish Ice Rink Association says curling rinks up and down the country have been inundated with inquiries and booking requests since the medal triumph in Beijing.

Eve Muirhead and her team of Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith took the women’s gold medal for Team GB at the Winter Olympics with Bruce Mouat’s men’s team, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan Jr and alternate Ross Whyte, bringing home the silver.

Here is a list of Scotland’s curling rinks. If you want to have a go you can find out more at www.trycurling.com

Scotland’s ice rinks:

  1. Auchenharvie Leisure Centre, Stevenston, Ayrshire
  2. Ayr Ice Rink
  3. Border Ice Rink, Kelso
  4. Curl Aberdeen
  5. Live Active Dewars Centre, Perth
  6. Dumfries Ice Bowl
  7. Dundee Ice Arena
  8. Fife Ice Arena, Kirkcaldy
  9. Forfar Indoor Sports
  10. Galleon Centre, Kilmarnock
  11. Greenacres Curling Rink
  12. Inverness Ice Centre
  13. Kinross Curling
  14. Lanarkshire Ice Rink, Hamilton
  15. Lockerbie Ice Rink
  16. Moray Leisure Centre, Elgin
  17. Murrayfield Curling, Edinburgh
  18. Olympia Centre, East Kilbride
  19. Stranraer Ice Rink, North West Castle Hotel
  20. The Peak, Stirling, & National Curling Academy
  21. Waterfront Leisure Complex, Greenock