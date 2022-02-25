FRANCE plan to muscle Scotland out of this afternoon’s match through their physical centre partnership of 16 stone Gael Fickou and 17½ stone Jonathan Danty, according to head coach Fabien Galthie.

In the only change to the team he sent out against Ireland a fortnight ago, Galthie has shifted Yoram Moefana, who weighs 15 stone, from outside centre to cover the gap created on the left wing by Gabin Villiere’s facial injury, meaning that the diminutive Matthis Lebel missed out on selection.

The former scrum-half explained that the plan is to press Scotland hard across the backline so that their wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe – who he described as “walking on water” at the moment – don’t get a chance to attack with ball in hand.

“We wanted to keep things the same in the middle of the field with Fickou, who leads our defensive line,” said Galthie. “We wondered about playing Matthis Lebel, who always has done very well in training, and who is an out-and-out winger.

“But we made the decision to play with a powerful backline because the Scottish team has very solid, very physical three-quarters, with a very direct game based around Finn Russell.

"There will be an issue of physical dominance. The ability to respond blow for blow to three-quarters who are very fast and very powerful, like their two wingers who are walking on water right now, will be essential.”

Galthie’s determination to overpower Scotland is underlined by his decision to go with a six-two split between forwards and backs on the bench, just as he did in his team’s two recent notable successes against New Zealand and Ireland.

That Les Bleus short of cover in the back-line if there are injuries, but the coach believes that flanker Francois Cros could be redeployed as a wrecking-ball in midfield if necessary.

“A 6-2 allows us to release a bunch of almost brand new forwards around the 50th minute,” he explained. “This is our strategy. If there is a problem, Gael Fickou can slide to the wing, Romain Ntamack can slide to centre, Thomas Ramos can come in at 10 or 15.

“And then if there is another problem, we also worked with Francois Cros at inside centre.”

"Two years ago, we suffered our biggest defeat since we took this mission,” he added. “Eleven points difference, a yellow card, a red card, a non-match. But it was a learning experience. They pose problems for us and we are aware of the level we have to reach to compete.”