CRICKET SCOTLAND brushed allegations of bullying and intimidating behaviour under the carpet as they thanked outgoing chief executive Gus Mackay for his service.

Mackay has been absent from his post since October on “personal grounds” and will now leave the governing body permanently at the end of this month.

Concerns were first raised about the Zimbabwean’s alleged hectoring managerial style more than a year ago but it took the intervention of sportscotland before an internal investigation was launched and Mackay placed on gardening leave.

The 54 year-old succeeded Malcolm Cannon in the post in 2019 having previously worked in a number of senior posts in English cricket and rugby, including as chief executive at Sussex and managing director of Worcester Warriors.

A statement released last night read: “Cricket Scotland announces that its Chief Executive, Gus Mackay, has decided to leave the organisation with effect from the end of February to pursue other opportunities.”

Tony Brian, Chair of Cricket Scotland, said: "We thank Gus for his hard work and commitment, particularly for the part he played in the success of the Men's and Women's national teams on the international stage last year, and wish him well for the future."

Gus Mackay said: “I wish Cricket Scotland and cricket across Scotland the very best for the future. The success of the Men’s and Women’s Teams at ICC events last year was a highlight that I hope will continue to inspire more people in Scotland to play cricket.”

Some of those staff affected by Mackay’s behaviour are understood to be bitterly disappointed with the tone of the statement released, believing Cricket Scotland have “brushed the matter under the carpet” rather than tackling concerns full-on.

In a separate matter, Scottish cricket’s ruling body is also currently the subject of an ongoing investigation led by sportscotland into allegations of institutional racism.

Those involved in the pressure group Running Out Racism have repeatedly expressed their exasperation that Cricket Scotland have yet to fully engage with the process.

Sportscotland, who provide Cricket Scotland with around £500,000 in annual funding, are closely monitoring developments amid concerns over ongoing mismanagement.

In a recent statement a spokesperson said: “We are committed to working with Cricket Scotland across a number of areas including effective leadership and governance.

“These areas are central to the successful operation of sport at all levels. In line with our standard procedures all areas of our partnership with Cricket Scotland will be considered as part of our continuous review process.”