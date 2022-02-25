DESPITE playing against 14 men for over an hour, and 13 men for the final 11 minutes, Scotland came a distant second best to a French team who played with pace, power and precision to run their hosts ragged at a windswept DAM Health Stadium last night.
It is the young Scots third loss on the bounce in this Six Nations, and having been whitewashed in the 2021 championship, it is now 23 months since the age-grade side tasted victory. Too few of the 16 home-based players in this match-day squad have had regular game time at an appropriate level to be ready for this sort of challenge, which raises serious questions about what the Super6 tier of Scottish club rugby was created for.
The red-carding of French winger Jefferson Joseph in the 17th minute after a head-on-head collision with Scots full-back Robin Mc Lintock offered the hosts a golden opportunity to break their losing streak, but the visitors shrugged off that set-back to rush into an 18-3 half-time lead thanks top tries from flanker Esteban Capilla and prop Robin Bellemand, plus a conversion and two penalties from stand-off Emile Dayral.
Centre and skipper Emilien Gailleton went over to stretch France’s lead to 20 points just three minutes into the second half, but the visitors then took their foot off the gas for a 10-minute spell and Scotland claimed a try backl through replacement tight-head prop Callum Norrie.
That prodded France back to life they and they claimed try number four through hooker Connor Sa with 15 minutes still to play, before the second red card was shown by Italian referee Clara Munarini against replacement back-row Jules Coules for a tip tackle on Andy Stirrat.
Scotland picked up a late consolation score through second-row Josh Taylor, with McLintock converting, but all in all this was a pretty demoralising evening.
Teams
Scotland: R Mc Clintock (B Evans 13-22); R McKnight, D Munn (T Glendinning 71), A Stirrat, O Melville (B Evans 41); C Townsend, M Redpath (J Cope 69); M Jones (A Rogers 34), P Harrison (G Hiddleston 50), G Scougall (C Norrie 41), J Taylor, M Williamson, M Deehan (R Brown 69), T Tait (T Brown 46), O Leatherbarrow.
France: A Bevia; J Joseph, E Gailleton, L Le Brun, E Reybier,; E Dayral (E Randle 65), B Jauneau (S Tarel 69); M Perchaud (T Moukoro 55), C Sa, R Bellemand, S M’Foudi (T Cretu, 55), H Auradou, L Banos, E Capilla (J Coulon 63), T Ntamack (N Della Schiava 67).
Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy)
Scorers –
Scotland: Try: Norrie, Taylor; Con: Mc Lintock 2; Pen: Mc Lintock.
France: Try: Capilla, Bellemand, Gailleton, Sa; Con: Dayral 2; Pen: Dayral 2.
