The war in Ukraine is the first time Europe has experienced armed conflict in the digital age, when many people have a camera in their pocket.

As Russian tanks and troops breach the border and violence breaks out in towns and cities, social media has become flooded with films, clips and pictures showing the devastation in real-time.

While it is difficult to ascertain the veracity of some of the footage – and there is definitely a propaganda war being waged online – the internet is fast becoming a repository of footage from the war, compiled and collated by those on the ground.

Here is a selection of some of the striking films and images being shared on social media.

“We are not targeting civilian facilities” pic.twitter.com/FOvtol6QAt — Myroslava Petsa (@myroslavapetsa) February 26, 2022

This image was shared early on Saturday morning after a missile struck a tower block in Kyiv. It has been said the damage came from a Russian rocket, although there were also belated claims it was caused by a Ukranian anti-air defence projectile gone wrong.

Later, footage emerged of the rocket striking the building, which appear to correspond with it being coming from altitude:

This is Kyiv, where I live. Russia invaded my country. It's a massive war in Ukraine. Ukrainian people are dying. I ask all people to share this information. Claim to help Ukraine from your governments. We need your help significantly. #WARINUKRAINE #RussianArmy pic.twitter.com/U2RreXmuHs — Lizave (@Lizave_artist) February 26, 2022

The spirit shown by the Ukranian people has been praised on social media, with examples of their bravery in the face of the Russian military widely shared. The following videos have gone viral after being posted online in the past two days:

Woman confronts Russian soldier who appears lost for words

Whoa…the longer BBC clip of the sunflower seeds lady is even more badass than the short one that was originally floating around a day ago….Putin greatly underestimated the Ukrainian peoples spirit and love for their country #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ZptP15elMo — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) February 26, 2022

Driver offers soldiers who have ran out of fuel a lift back to Russia:

A priceless exchange of a brave Ukrainian citizen with Russian army stuck out of fuel. ENGLISH SUBTITLES.



[Thanks to my Ukrainian friend for transcription and translation] pic.twitter.com/Rar3WRXEwD — Ali 🇺🇦🕊 (@aliostad) February 26, 2022

Trumpeter playes the Ukranian national anthem in the dead of night and dozens cheer in reply

Goosebumps.



Someone played the Ukrainian National anthem on their trumpet in Sumy during clashes. #ukraine pic.twitter.com/wuiiZZDIyE — ‏ًً (@politicalplayer) February 26, 2022

There has also been devastation, with people on the ground capturing the ugly face of war. This clip purports to show a Russian convoy - marked with 'Z' lettering - which has been destroyed by explosives.

The Ukrainian Army annihilated a Russian military column near Kherson this morning.



Looks like the Ukrainian artillery and Javelins are still working hard.



Looks like dozens of Russian fatalities just in this attack.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k6zfaybsBL — Ukraine Updates (@WW3updated) February 26, 2022

This shocking footage shows a tank appear to target a civilian car. Incredibly, the driver, an elderly woman, survived the incident and was shown in other clips (confirmed to be the same location) being helped from the wrecked car.