Stuart Hogg Asked plenty questions but France weren’t giving him anything – will have nightmares about dropped pass with line at his mercy. 6

Darcy Graham Few opportunities to test France with ball in hand. 6

Chris Harris Made good ground with ball a few times but had to do better with his pass to Hogg when clean through just before half-time. Failed an HIA during the break and replaced by Mark Bennett. 6

Sione Tuipulotu Carried bravely but Scotland were overpowered in the middle of the park. 6

Duhan van der Merwe Found more ways to get himself into the game than in previous weeks and finished off Scotland’s second try. 6

Finn Russell Early kick charged-down was harbinger for another frustrating afternoon for the mercurial playmaker. 6

Ali Price Posed more of a threat from the base than in recent outings, but his carelessness in coughing up possession at the start of the second half costed Scotland dear. 6

Pierre Schoeman Worked so hard to cope with France’s set-piece power that he had no energy to make his usual impact in the loose. 6

Stuart McInally Solid without ever looking like he was making life difficult for France. 6

Zander Fagerson Hung in at scrum time against arguably the world’s best loose-head. 6

Sam Skinner Much more effective as a dynamic second-row as opposed to a cumbersome back-row. 7

Grant Gilchrist Worked hard to disrupt France’s line-out, with some success, but overstepped the mark a few times to concede penalties. 7

Nick Haining A late call-up for Hamish Watson and Scotland’s breakdown work suffered. 6

Rory Darge Marked his first Scotland start with a try and showed he is a Test match animal both sides of the ball. 8

Magnus Bradbury Powerful carrier in his first Test start in two years. 6

Best of the rest –

Andy Christie Acquitted himself well on debut off the bench. 6

Mark Bennett Provided thrust in the middle of the park. 6