A MAN has been taken to hospital after reports of an explosion in Falkirk.
Billows of smoke were seen pouring from a building in Larbert at about 1.40pm on Saturday.
Locals nearby reported hearing an explosion before seeing flames engulf a property in Broomage Crescent, which has now partially collapsed.
Firefighters pulled one man from the burning building, who has since been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed there are no other casualties, but they have urged people to avoid going near the building.
Police confirmed a number of nearby buildings have been evacuated due to the reported explosion.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “One man has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance for treatment.
“We would advise people to avoid the area at this time for their own safety and to allow enquiries to continue.
“Those living nearby are asked to keep their doors and windows closed.”
Six appliances are still currently in attendance with crews working to extinguish the fire.
SFRS group commander Andy McDermott said: “We would ask the public to avoid the area for their safety as well as motorists to help maintain access for emergency service vehicles. We thank the community for their ongoing support.”
