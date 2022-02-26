Melvyn Jaminet Not the full-back’s best day with the boot but he did manage three conversions to help nudge his team’s total along. 7

Damien Penaud Two tries and some excellent support work added up to a more than satisfactory afternoon for the winger. 8

Gael Fickou The centre scored a try and was in devastating form throughout, consistently threatening Scotland whether in attack or defence. 9

Jonathan Danty Another powerful runner to whom Scotland had little or no answer, his try early in the second half all but killed off the home team’s chances of a fightback. 8

Yoram Moefana An elusive and entertaining runner who might easily have scored more than his single try. 8

Romain Ntamack Controlled the game well in concert with his captain and supplied an exquisite cross kick for his team’s final try. 8

Antoine Dupont Showed his class right from the start with some dangerous breaks and always kept his team ticking over with the speed of his distribution. 8

Cyril Baille The loosehead prop showed some fine touches throughout, never more so than when he offloaded for Moefana’s try with no fewer than five Scots defenders around him. 9

Julien Marchand Fought well in the loose and in the set piece as his team got on top of proceedings. 7

Uini Atonio Relished his tussle with Schoeman right from the start and contributed massively to France’s physical dominance. 8

Cameron Woki Got through a power of work in the loose as well as in the set piece. 8

Paul Willemse Combined well with Woki to ensure France were invariably on the front foot. 7

Francois Cros Battled well at the breakdown and showed up well going forward as well as in defence. 7

Anthony Jelonch Had his hands full as he tried to cope with Rory Darge. 7

Gregory Alldritt The No 8 was quiet by his own high standards but still contributed effectively at times. 7