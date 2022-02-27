PERHAPS it was a sense of wounded pride that fuelled Josh Taylor’s post-fight insistence that he fully deserved to retain his super-lightweight titles against Jack Catterall in the Hydro on Saturday evening. Or maybe it was merely the clinical conviction of someone trained to never admit to any weaknesses lest they be exploited at the cost of his reputation and his career.

Either way, it left Taylor among a very small minority both inside the arena and beyond who felt that he had done enough through 12 rounds to get the verdict from two of the three ringside judges. Catterall was incensed and distraught at being handed the first professional loss of his 27-fight career that he immediately left the arena without speaking. He later took to Twitter to offer a brief but succinct assessment: what a load of s***.

Boxing’s subjective scoring system is evidently open to interpretation but you don’t have to understand all of its intricacies to develop a gut feeling on how a fight is progressing. The stats also backed up the notion that Catterall was the busier, more accurate competitor, making the decision from one judge to score it 114-111 in favour of Taylor – who was knocked down in the eighth round – literally incredible.

Hometown decisions expose the grubbier side of boxing and leave many fans, even casual ones, disillusioned. It was not the first time a Scottish world champion has retained his belt in Glasgow thanks to some questionable scoring, the mind immediately flashing back to Ricky Burns’ fortunate draw with hard-done-to Mexican Raymundo Beltran next door in the SECC back in 2013.

As with Burns, Taylor did not settle the outcome here, although the 19th professional victory on his slate will forever be accompanied with an asterisk. The Prestonpans man was insistent in the aftermath that he was a worthy winner although did concede that his display was far short of what people have come to expect of him.

“It wasn’t my best performance and I wasn’t happy with it but the right man won,” said the self-styled Tartan Tornado. “I don’t think it was a bad decision. It was more the fact Catterall did better than everyone expected. But he still didn’t win the fight.

“I didn’t think it was that tough. I can see it as close but couldn’t see how he would have won it by three or four rounds. I hit him with the better and bigger shots.

“I don’t think [the nature of the decision] will take any shine off it. Jack deserves all the praise as he turned up and did better than everyone expected.

“Fair play to him. I told him in the ring he did great but he didn’t win the fight. He disagrees but I don’t really care what people think.

“The only reason I am annoyed is because it wasn’t my best. I put far too much pressure on myself in the lead up to the fight, it being the homecoming as undisputed champion after such a long time and everyone turning up after a miserable two years. I put pressure on myself to perform and it showed in the first half of the fight.”

His trainer, Ben Davison, had implored Taylor from the corner to try to produce a 12th round knock-out, feeling like most inside the Hydro that it was the only way the Top Rank-promoted fighter could win.

A boxing scholar, he also conceded that this was not the first time that judges sitting ringside had viewed a contest differently to the rest of the world.

“Even the great Floyd Mayweather had nights when people thought he didn’t win,” said Davison.

“Josh knew he was pushing it with one more fight at 140lbs but he was a man of his word in giving Jack his opportunity. He put a lot of pressure on himself to perform and the crowd can be an advantage or a disadvantage at times in the fight.

“He was hesitant and didn’t want to make mistakes. An element of his focus was elsewhere, you could see him looking at the crowd and we spoke about that in there.”

Taylor confirmed this would be his last fight in this division and, after a break to get married this summer, will return later in the year as a welterweight and start the whole process again. If Catterall wants a rematch, it will have to be at the bigger weight.

“All the big marquee fights are at 147lbs for me,” added Taylor. “Even the non-title fights are massive. I feel I have earned the right to be in big fights now, the way I came up in my career.

“I took all the risks very early on in my career when other fighters would have waited. I jumped in at the deep end when it was sink or swim and I showed I can swim. I’m definitely one of the best in the sport.

“I know it wasn’t one of my best performances. Everyone at welter will be looking and thinking Josh Taylor will be an easy fight because of a close fight with Jack Catterall.

“But trust me, that was far from my best. I’m going to be a monster when I go up to 147lbs. I’ll be even better than I am now.”