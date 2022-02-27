Police have discovered a body they believe is a man who went missing from Saltcoats last year.
A body was discovered in Ardeer yesterday that investigators believe is missing teenager Jamie Cannon.
The 19-year-old went missing in May 2021 from Kerr Avenue in Saltcoats. He was last seen on Thursday May 20, and a further sighting placed him at Auchenharvie Golf Course, Stevenston, on the same day. He was reported missing on Saturday May 22.
When he was last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, grey trainers, a blue jacket and was carrying a camouflage backpack. He was described as 6ft 1 inch in height with short, dark hair.
Police confirmed that inquiries were ongoing to identify the body they believe to be Jamie and said his family had been made aware.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022 we received a call that a body had been discovered in the Ardeer area of Stevenston.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and identity.
"The family of missing man Jamie Cannon have been informed.”
Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 - in an emergency always dial 999.
