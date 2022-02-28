GOGGLEBOX has welcomed its first Scottish couple in six years, but their debut has been met with some issues.
On Friday night we watched Glasgow couple Roisin, 23, and Joe, 25, give their thoughts on programmes including Sunday Morning, Love is Blind and Teen First Dates.
However, some viewers were left struggling to understand the pair's accents and even called for subtitles to be used for their scenes, the Daily Record reports.
One person wrote on social media: “Can we have subtitles for the Scots on Gogglebox please?”
Another added: “Had to switch on my subtitles when the new Scottish couple spoke.”
A third asked: “Sorry, but can we have subtitles on Gogglebox for the new couple.”
Despite some issues, many viewers were delighted to see some Scottish representation on Gogglebox
One wrote: “Well done Gogglebox for putting pure Scottish on and giving them no subtitles - the way it should be.”
Another said: “Enjoying the authentic Scottish folk on Gogglebox, you can tell by the liberal yet skilful use of profanities.”
Roisin and Joe's introduction to the show comes after complaints about the lack of Scots on the popular Channel 4 show.
The issue was even raised in the House of Commons by SNP MP Pete Wishart during a Scottish Affairs Committee session.
Gogglebox is on Friday evenings at 9pm on Channel 4.
