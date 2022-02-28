Sky has revealed its list of content coming to its TV channels and NOW streaming service for March 2022.

With a variety of films, documentaries and TV shows featured in the list, March could be a busy month of TV for Sky viewers.

Highlights include Reminiscence, the 2021 film that sees Hugh Jackman help his clients gain access to memories that are lost. It’s coming to Sky Cinema and NOW on Friday, March 11.

If you’re a fan of crime, you can tune into the true crime series Murdered at First Sight where you’ll hear the stories of those who were killed by strangers and learn about the increase in ‘stranger murders’.

Follow paramedics as they work for one of south London’s emergency services in the comedy series, Bloods. Series two will be available on Sky Comedy and NOW from Wednesday, March 16.

Here’s the list of Sky and NOW content we’re excited to be able to watch in March.

Content coming to Sky in March

Here’s a list of content you’ll be able to watch from March, including the release dates and where you can find it.

Sky Originals

Mother Teresa: For the Love of God? – Tuesday, March 8 on Sky Documentaries and NOW

Bloods (Series 2) – Wednesday, March 16 on Sky Comedy and NOW

Funeral for a Dog – Thursday, March 17 on Sky Atlantic and NOW

Super Greed: The Fight for Football – Saturday, March 26 on Sky Documentaries and NOW

Anyone Can Sing – Wednesday, March 30 on Sky Arts and NOW

The listed content below are not Sky Originals.

Somebody Somewhere – Tuesday, March 1 on Peacock on Sky and NOW

Murdered at First Sight – Wednesday, March 2 on Sky Crime and NOW

Death on the Beach – Thursday, March 3 on Sky Crime and NOW

JOE vs CAROLE – Friday, March 4 on Peacock on Sky and NOW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7) – Tuesday, March 22 on Sky Max and NOW

The Flash (Season 8) - Tuesday, March 22 on Sky Max and NOW

New content coming to Sky Cinema and NOW in March

Old – Friday, March 4

The World to Come – Sunday, March 6

Reminiscence – Friday, March 11

Malignant – Saturday, March 12

North Hollywood (A Sky Original) – Sunday, March 13

Our Ladies – Sunday, March 20

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan – Saturday, March 26

Don’t Breathe 2 – Sunday, March 27

