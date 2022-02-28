THE Beano is launching a new campaign to encourage children to use their local library on World Book Day this Thursday. And it wants kids to make a noise about it.

Libraries Aloud is an initiative to encourage children to visit libraries in the wake of a new study which suggests that three-quarters of the nation’s children haven’t been in one for more than a year and more than a quarter have never visited a library in the UK.

A poll of parents carried out by 3Gem last month also revealed that over half of the nation’s children (55 per cent) are put off going to the library because they think they need to stay quiet, while 72 per cent of British parents admit their children do not regularly read for pleasure.

To combat this The Beano’s Libraries Aloud initiative on World Book Day will see a series of free interactive “read-out-loud-a-longs” take place in libraries throughout the UK.

The comic has created a two-page strip dubbed the “World’s Loudest Ever Comic Strip” to be read at the events. It will also give away 15,000 free comics via the comic’s website to encourage kids to read for fun.

Mike Stirling, Beano’s “Director of Mischief” said, “It’s been years since children had to stay silent in libraries, but many grown-ups still believe that rule applies. We’re excited for Beano to celebrate the fun and noise that is ‘aloud’ in libraries this World Book Day and hope it encourages everyone to plan a visit to their local library very soon.”

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford is supporting The Beano’s initiative and will host a series of free reading sessions on World Book Day.

“It’s been an honour to be involved with this campaign,” he said, “and I hope as many people as possible can pick up a Beano this week enjoy reading it loudly at their local library.”