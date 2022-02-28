THE Scottish Football Association have confirmed that Scotland will not play any fixtures against Russia for the foreseeable future.
A statement followed announcements by the football associations of England, Wales, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic – that they will refuse to play Russia at any venue.
The statement read: "The Scottish FA President, Rod Petrie, has written to his counterpart at the Ukrainian Association of Football to send a message of support, friendship, and unity.
"Football is inconsequential amid conflict but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.
"We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men's FIFA World Cup play-off and women's World Cup qualifier and have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues' preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances.
"Should the current circumstances continue, we will not sanction the nomination of a team to participate in our scheduled UEFA Regions Cup fixture against Russia, due to be played in August.
"This will remain our position should any other fixtures arise at any level of international football."
