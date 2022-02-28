CLICK here to read Fife Golf magazine – your guide to the oldest, most famous and most prestigious golfing location on the planet. The Home of Golf no less.
Inside, we’ll attempt to give you a flavour of golf in the Kingdom – from the legendary links around St Andrews and the East Neuk to the rolling parkland and heathland courses of west and central Fife.
Whether you’re a seasoned pro, weekend hacker or keen beginner, we hope to provide a glimpse of Fife golf that will inspire you to put your game to the test on any one of more than 43 courses that offer an unforgettable experience for players of every age and ability.
Of course, Fife is about more than golf – it’s also a Mecca for lovers of food and drink with a vast array of award-winning restaurants, fish and chip shops and artisan producers, all serving the freshest produce from Fife’s natural larder. Inside you’ll find a sample of the best as along with a taste of the Kingdom’s finest brewers and distillers.
We hope you enjoy this snapshot of golf in glorious Fife and look forward to welcoming you in 2022 and beyond.
Click here to read.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.