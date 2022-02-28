THE row over his contentious victory rumbles on in the background but all Josh Taylor can do for now is look ahead and continue to plot his own path.

The British Boxing Board of Control’s Robert Smith revealed yesterday that they would ask the three judges who scored Saturday’s world title fight with Jack Catterall in Glasgow to explain their thinking but was quick also to snuff out growing social media chatter about the result being in any way tainted by corruption.

Taylor was always going to take time away from the sport even prior to the weekend’s events to plan for his wedding to long-term partner, Danielle, this summer. In the circumstances it won’t do him any harm to lie low for a while to see how this all plays out, even if he is being unfairly targeted by some for a situation completely not of his making beyond a below-par performance in the ring.

The Prestonpans southpaw had hoped to leave the super-lightweight division on a high, sending out a message to Terence Crawford and others that he planned to shake up the welterweight division in the same fashion as he has done at 140 lbs.

That clearly didn’t happen but by the time he next steps in the ring – probably not until October or November – the way the Catterall fight was settled will be mostly forgotten about and it will be down to Taylor to show what he can do in a hugely competitive weight class.

He will take time to let his cuts and wounds heal – some caused by Catterall’s head, some by his fists – but doesn’t plan on taking a complete break from his training regime at such a crucial juncture of his career.

“That was a long camp for me – 18 weeks all told, working on my body and getting the weight down,” he revealed of his preparation to face Catterall, a fight that was originally slated to take place on December 18.

“But there are no excuses. I had a great training camp and I postponed the fight due to an injury. Then I picked up a chest infection and also came down with Covid.

“I won’t be taking too much time off. After the Jose Ramirez unification fight I had so many media obligations because of the lack of coverage when I was out there [in Las Vegas].

“It was interview after interview, going on talk shows and on radio and TV. I was burned out for a couple of months so I took more time off than I’d intended but this time I’ll only have a few weeks off and then I’ll start ticking over again.

“I’ll maybe fight later on this year – possibly in October or November. Obviously, I have personal obligations to take care of: I need to prepare for my wedding and honeymoon with Danielle and my stag do.”

Both Taylor and his trainer Ben Davison admitted that the Scot had struggled to boil down to 140lbs for this fight and at the age of 31 it wouldn’t be healthy to continue trying to do so.

Being able to carry an additional seven pounds for future contests ought to be a better fit.

“I’m walking around almost at light-middleweight,” he said of his natural weight.

“Between the weigh-in and the fight itself I put on around 20lbs.

“Look, I’m not making any excuses. I made the weight easily thanks to John Poppie, my nutritionist, but the fact is I’m 31 now and naturally getting bigger and stronger.

“I put two photographs up on Twitter the other day: one of me at the weigh-in for last year’s Ramirez fight when I was stick thin and ripped and another of Friday’s weigh-in where I looked much bigger but gaunt in the face.

“You can see the difference in the size and shape of me and that’s down to me maturing as a man. And going up a weight means I can go all-inclusive on my honeymoon with no worries!”

Taylor plans on having one tune-up fight at welterweight before angling for one of the top names. And he believes in some ways his display against Catterall might lure potential opponents into a false sense of security.

“I think I’ll maybe have one fight at the weight first, just to get used to the different size, and then I’ll push for the big matches just like I’ve always done.

“It might help me because opponents would look at Saturday and think Josh Taylor’s no problem – I would think that myself after watching the Catterall fight.

“They’ll write me off at their peril, though. I’ve been written off before but, on my night and on fire, I’m 100 times better than I was on Saturday night.”