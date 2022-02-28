Andy Halliday has penned a new deal with Hearts until the summer of 2024.

The former Rangers midfielder has signed a two-year contract extension, after joining the club in September 2020.

An integral part of last season’s Championship-winning squad, he’s gone on to pull on the maroon jersey 56 times, scoring seven goals.

Speaking to the official Hearts website, manager Robbie Neilson said: “It’s great news that Andy has committed his future to the club.

“He’s a really experienced player and someone you need in your dressing room. He gives his all on the pitch and I know the fans appreciate the fact that you get nothing less than 100% from him.

“It’s a bonus for us that he is so versatile, as anyone watching our win over St Mirren at the weekend would’ve seen when he came on to slot in at right full-back.

“I’m happy he’s going to be here for another two years and he will continue to be an important part of this squad as we aim to keep on progressing.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “A big part of any success at a football club is stability and we’ve been working hard to ensure that, where merited, we keep that continuity going.

“We obviously got some of our key senior players signed up earlier in the year and Andy penning a new deal was the next piece of the jigsaw.

“Andy is a winner and you can see that when he goes out onto the pitch. He’s a great role model for younger players and I’m happy that we will continue to reap the benefits of his professionalism for another two years.”