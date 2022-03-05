There's only one drink to look at this week and it's Ukrainian Vodka. We all know that Ukraine is a huge producer of grains which are exported all over the world but thankfully, they also use some of them to create vodka, and world class vodka at that. Until now, they haven't been that widely available but they truly deserve success and hopefully its on the horizon for them.

Vodka is a clear alcoholic drink whose measure of quality is based on the smoothness and cleanliness of the palate. The best vodkas are distilled several times to remove as many impurities as possible and at the highest level of quality, they can impart a creamy smoothness even when served in the traditional way, chilled and neat.