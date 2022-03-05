There's only one drink to look at this week and it's Ukrainian Vodka. We all know that Ukraine is a huge producer of grains which are exported all over the world but thankfully, they also use some of them to create vodka, and world class vodka at that. Until now, they haven't been that widely available but they truly deserve success and hopefully its on the horizon for them.
Vodka is a clear alcoholic drink whose measure of quality is based on the smoothness and cleanliness of the palate. The best vodkas are distilled several times to remove as many impurities as possible and at the highest level of quality, they can impart a creamy smoothness even when served in the traditional way, chilled and neat.
Personally, I’m a wimp and prefer mine in a cocktail or with a good wedge of orange or lemon marinating in the glass and I've also thoroughly enjoyed it mixed with cranberry juice or ginger beer.
However you like yours, don't skimp on the cost because the cheap stuff on every high street is as rough as a badger's backside and you can get some really classy versions for less than £40.
Anyway, if Vodka is your tipple, here's a couple of Ukrainian corkers
Dimas Ukrainian Vodka
I tasted this earlier this year and was blown away by the smooth refreshing palate. For best effect, pair this gorgeous drink with a salty pickle to enhance and compliment the creamy nature.
Delivereddrinks.uk £35.00
Distil No 9 Vodka, Ukraine
A small batch wheat vodka produced using spring water from the Carpathian Mountains and one of the best on the market for the price. Crisp, refreshing and smooth without being too sweet. Serve this one with orange juice or a good wedge or fruit for the best effect.
Mailabottle.co.uk £22.22
