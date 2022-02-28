A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago.
Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.
The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex worker in the city, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.
READ MORE: Man arrested in connection death of Emma Caldwell in 2005
Iain Packer, 49, was charged with murder when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
He also faced numerous other charges including rape, indecent assault and abduction.
The 49-year-old did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.