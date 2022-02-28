Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair believes that flanker Jamie Ritchie may recover from his hamstring injury in time to feature for the club before the end of this season, but indicated that he is not inclined to rush the 25-year-old back that quickly because he believes the player will be better served in the long-term by having an extended pre-season so that he can develop into a physical specimen similar to Pieter-Steph du Toit, the 19½ stone World Cup winning South African back-row.

“There might be a chance near the tail end but then you start to think, is it worthwhile playing a guy in one game or two games right at the end of the season?” reasoned Blair.

“Jamie’s a brilliant, brilliant player and he’ll be really disappointed to have missed the last couple of games but we’ve got to look after our young players. He hasn’t had full pre-season where he has been able to physically develop. I know that might seem like a strange thing to say because he’s a big man and he’s very strong in contact, but I believe he could be like Pieter-Steph du Toit, that kind of size and that kind of stature within the game.

“So, although this injury is frustrating and we’d love to have him with us and I’m sure Scotland would too, it does provide a window where he might have a really good, long pre-season which could build him up for the next five years.”

Meanwhile, Blair praised centre Mark Bennett for shrugging off four years of frustration to make his return from the international wilderness as a second half replacement for Scotland during Saturday’s Six Nations defeat to France at Murrayfield.

The outside-centre, who was shortlisted for World Rugby’s ‘Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2015, has struggled with injury and form since his last cap against the USA in the summer of 2018, but has enjoyed a new lease of life under Blair at Edinburgh this season.

A knee issue ruled him out of the November Test series, but he got his chance last weekend when Cam Redpath’s neck injury opened a vacancy on the bench, and he then wasted little time in making his mark as a half-time replacement for the concussed Chris Harris.

Bennett brought energy to the No 13 channel. Despite playing only 40 minutes, he was the game’s second top carrier with 103 metres made, behind only Scotland captain Stuart Hogg who carried for 187 metres.

“Mark has been excellent,” said Blair, who introduced a more fluid and adventurous playing style when he took over as head coach of the capital club from Richard Cockerill last summer. “Right from the first week, he came to me and said he wanted to be in our ‘attack leaders’ group because he wanted to contribute to what we’re trying to do on and off the field, so that’s been great.

“He started the season with a bang and I think he was really unfortunate to pick up an injury which took him out selection [for Scotland] in November, but since then he’s been in great form back playing for us.

“I think the Brive game [in the Challenge Cup at the end of January] was the moment when he stepped up his game even more – you could see with his mannerisms and behaviours that he was just desperate to get on the ball as much as possible, and that’s the sign of someone whose really confident in his own game.

“He played really well at Munster [the week before the France game] as well,” Blair added. “In fact, we weren’t too sure he would be fit for selection for the France game because he had taken a bit of a bang, but then he was able to train fully all week and I thought he was excellent when he came on.”

The fact that Bennett, who is now 29, has thrust himself into the middle of the selection mix for a starting spot in Rome in two weekends' time is a testament to his resilience.

“I’m pretty sure I was at Glasgow when he had his last year there and around that time he had an injury then a couple of guys came in in front of him and did pretty well,” recalled Blair.

“It is difficult when you find yourself in a situation like that and then there are no injuries to offer you an opportunity, so the season passes you by pretty quickly. It is difficult to get your confidence back and show what you can do.

“Coming to Edinburgh in 2017 was an opportunity to reinvigorate himself and get back into things, but that didn’t happen for a number of reasons. He had a couple of injuries and sometimes with these situations it does take a little bit of time to get your body back in the groove.

“I think he also felt that he wasn’t getting those opportunities within games to show his strengths. Hopefully, we are now providing him the platform to do that, and he’s taken it from there.”

Edinburgh host Connacht at the DAM Health Stadium on Friday night.