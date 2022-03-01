THE Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has been named as the surprise new director of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Benedetti, 34, will become the first female and the first Scottish Festival Director since the Festival began in 1947.

The Grammy and Brit award-winning musician will take up the role in October. She will replace Fergus Linehan who has been in charge for the last eight years and guided the festival through the challenge of the pandemic in recent years.

“I am deeply honoured to contribute to the long and rich history of the Edinburgh International Festival and the cultural landscape of Scotland,” Benedetti, now Director Designate of Edinburgh International Festival,” said of her appointment.

“This festival was founded on principles of reconciliation and the ideals of art transcending political and cultural fracture. Following in the footsteps of the wonderful achievements of Fergus Linehan and his predecessors, I will uphold these values and greatly look forward to serving this festival, its mission of cultural exchanges, and the people of Scotland.”

The announcement has been welcomed by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. “The Edinburgh International Festival has a worldwide reputation for its excellent work in bringing world-leading artists together, celebrating the performing arts, and promoting Scotland’s rich culture and heritage to an international audience,” the First Minister said.

“I’m sure that people across the country are looking forward to supporting the Festival’s full in-person return after two years, and welcoming visitors and artists from around the world to Scotland. “I welcome Nicola Benedetti’s appointment as Director - especially as she becomes the first woman to ever hold the role. Her experience in promoting Scotland’s cultural scene to audiences around the world will be invaluable and I wish her every success.”

Benedetti will now combine her new role with her international and her leadership role in the Benedetti Foundation which she set up to promote music education.

“It is such a pleasure to welcome Nicola Benedetti as both the first woman and the first Scottish director of the Edinburgh International Festival,” Keith Skeoch, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Edinburgh International Festival said of the appointment.

“In many ways she reflects the spirit of this festival; internationally recognised and respected but Scottish to her core, she's dedicated to advocating world-class music making and innovating new ways to bring it to audiences.

“As an artist, her string of collaborators reads like a who's who of the world of classical music and as an educator she has reached tens of thousands worldwide. I have no doubt that she will bring a wealth of new ideas to the organisation and build on Fergus' exceptional work from the last eight years.”

Leonie Bell, Chair of Edinburgh International Festival Nominations Committee, added, “This is a hugely exciting appointment for the Edinburgh International Festival. Nicola is a world-renowned, and world class, musician and performer, as well as being a dedicated and passionate ambassador for the arts and its transformative power to change lives. Nicola will also become the first woman and Scottish person to lead the Festival in its 75-year history. I know everyone who holds the Edinburgh International Festival close to their hearts will eagerly anticipate the vision and energy that Nicola will bring to the Festival's future.”