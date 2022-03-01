A TARGET of cutting rush hour car traffic by a third in Glasgow by 2030 has been unveiled under an ambitious plan for the city centre’s transformation.

It is one of the key aims in a raft of measures to come out of Glasgow City Council’s draft City Centre Transformation Plan for 2022-31.

It is also hoped that initiatives will help double the population of the city by 2035 and there are plans to create a People First Zone in the city centre with civic spaces, pocket parks and street cafes.

As well as achieving a 30% reduction in peak-hour private car traffic in the city centre by 2030, other measures include the re-allocation of road space in the city centre for active travel and green infrastructure and the delivery of improved public transport to help support a shift to more sustainable modes, particularly walking, cycling and public transport, with a target of 80% of peak-time travel to the city centre being made by active travel and public transport by 2030.

Other aims include improving access for the mobility-impaired; the delivery of improvements for servicing such as goods, deliveries and waste collection to improve the vitality of Glasgow city centre.

And one of the crucial aims is to help support a doubling of Glasgow city centre’s population by 2035 along with an aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

People First Zones could be created in Glasgow

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We all want a more attractive, welcoming, healthier, sustainable city centre that is also more resilient and easier to get around. The City Centre Transformation Plan is absolutely key to getting there. The proposals respond to the findings of the 2020 public engagement on the future of transport in the city centre, will contribute to our net-zero targets and will play a part in the area’s recovery from the pandemic. The Plan also underlines our commitment to delivering sustainable transport options for all of Glasgow.”

A number of confirmed projects will help deliver the aims of the CCTP, including George Square and the wider Avenues and Avenues Plus programme; the High Street corridor; the transformation of the Broomielaw and Clyde Waterfront; people-friendly streets; the proposed Mitchell Plaza and Charing Cross scheme; the Buchanan Street gateway; and a People First Zone in the city centre - a people-friendly low vehicular access area.

The latter proposal, bounded by Hope Street, Cowcaddens Road, North Hanover / Glassford Street and Howard Street, would see the creation of an area of high-quality public realm where people are able to easily and safely walk and wheel around, and where feel that they - and not vehicles - have priority.

Crossing points would be much wider and pedestrians will have less distance and more time to cross the road in an environment that feels much more pleasant with less noise and cleaner air. While access would still be available for pick up and drop off at the key transport hubs and disabled access would be maintained, the creation of this zone would enable the space to be re-purposed for other purposes such as fully integrated active travel provision, civic spaces, pocket parks or parklets and street cafes. If the proposal was approved, it would be delivered on a phased basis and completed by 2027. The zone would tie in with the proposed Masterplans for the Buchanan Galleries and St Enoch Centre.

Karen McGregor, Portfolio Director for Sustrans said: “By prioritising active and sustainable transport options for Glasgow, The City Centre Transformation Plan underlines a strong commitment to building a greener future and furthering the ambitions of COP26. The proposals outlined in this comprehensive framework will not only make Glasgow’s street safer and its air cleaner, they will ensure that walking, wheeling and cycle is accessible for generations to come.”

The CCTP has been supported by Sustrans funding, with other similarly supported transport strategies also under current development being the Active Travel Strategy and the Liveable Neighbourhoods Plan.