Six bodies have been recovered from the shore of the Greek holiday island of Lesbos, the coastguard said, and authorities suspect they were migrants who died attempting to reach Greece from the nearby Turkish coast.
The coastguard said the bodies of three men and three women were found early on Tuesday morning near the island's main town of Mytilene.
There were no signs of a shipwreck and the discovery of the bodies was not preceded by any call to emergency numbers about a boat in distress near the island, the coastguard said.
None of the six were wearing life jackets.
A search and rescue operation was launched in the area with three coastguard patrol boats, a helicopter and nearby ships to look for potential survivors, while authorities were also searching the coastline.
Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia attempt to reach the European Union through Greece, with many making the short but often perilous journey in unseaworthy dinghies from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands.
Meanwhile, at least nine migrants died after their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast, the defence ministry said.
The bodies were recovered by the country's coastguard while two units of the navy rescued nine other migrants, including some in critical condition.
Searches are still under way for survivors after the boat sank on Monday near the port of Mahdia.
According to survivors, the migrants - aged from about 25 to 30 - had left from Sfax, the main city in south Tunisia.
