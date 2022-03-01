More than 7000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Scotland and another 21 people have sadly died after contracting the virus.
Official Scottish Government figures revealed a total of 7497 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and have today been updated to include reinfections.
Cases and deaths reported from today will therefore include an individual’s first positive test as well as possible reinfections if they come 90 days or more after their last positive test.
READ MORE: Scottish A&E waiting times 'woeful' after month-long decline
The figures come exactly two years since the first case was registered in Scotland.
A total of 18 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1191 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,436,511 while 4,157,929 people have now received a second dose.
Meanwhile, 3,434,063 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.