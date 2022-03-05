MY MESS IS A BIT OF A LIFE

Georgia Pritchett (Faber, £9.99)

The award-winning Pritchett is one of the writers of hit TV series Succession, with other credits including Veep, The Thick of It and Have I Got News for You. Despite her accomplishments, though, she’s a lifelong worrier, and when anxiety and imposter syndrome gave rise to suicidal thoughts her therapist suggested she start writing them down. The result is this flurry of bite-sized vignettes from a life spent trying to maintain control while negotiating family, marriage, a non-neurotypical child and consistently being the only woman in rooms full of comedy writers. From the formative trauma of her father forgetting her name when he came to pick her up at nursery right up to the time she was mistaken for Joe Biden’s bodyguard, the self-deprecating humour and healthy appreciation of the absurd that helps her cope with crippling anxiety gives readers plenty to laugh along, and empathise, with.

THE LAND OF SHORT SENTENCES

Stine Pilgaard (World Editions, £13.99)

This novel was a huge seller in Denmark, and winner of the country’s Golden Laurels award. Now available in English, it’s a gentle observational comedy written from the perspective of a young woman whose partner gets a teaching job at an adult education facility in a small West Jutland town. Relocating with him, she has to get used to the ways of this new community while juggling motherhood with her new job as columnist for the local paper. Her major concern is getting used to the way they communicate, hence the title. Short sentences are part of it, but so are long silences. The people she’s found herself among are not demonstrative, certainly not effusive. And although our narrator’s loneliness and need to find a home and fit in become major preoccupations, Pilgaard draws out a great deal of warmth and humour from her attempts to connect with the locals.

WHY YOU WON’T GET RICH

Robert Verkaik (Oneworld, £10.99)

The numbers speak for themselves. Since 2008, inflation has vastly outpaced wages; low-paid, insecure jobs make up an increasing share of the labour market; many people in full-time employment rely on benefits and food banks to survive; even professionals in fields like medicine and law are finding it harder to make ends meet; and a whole generation faces the prospect of never owning their own homes. In short, compared to previous generations, it’s much more difficult for people to work their way to wealth. Devoting each chapter to a different section of society (public sector workers, renters, investors, etc), Verkaik examines how the system works against them, building a case that capitalism has, on its own terms, failed. His hard-hitting, forensic takedown does propose measures that could lead to a more equitable system, but, after diagnosing the problems at such length, he could have devoted a little more space to potential solutions.

ALASTAIR MABBOTT