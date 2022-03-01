A fundraiser has been set up for a Scots dad who lost his home and belongings in a devastating suspected gas explosion over the weekend, which also left him badly injured in hospital.

Darren Graham was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after firefighters pulled him from his home on Broomage Crescent in Larbert, Falkirk, on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old, who is locally known as Tiger, has reportedly sustained burns to his upper body.

Emergency services were called to the address at around 1.40pm on Saturday, February 26.

It was reported that locals heard an explosion and the windows at the two-storey property blew out before flames engulfed the building.

The GoFundMe which was set up on Monday morning has surpassed its original goal of £1,500 and has amassed more than £2,500 of support for the dad of two.

Organiser Laura Burns wrote: “I am fundraising to help a young man called Darren (Tiger) who is practically family to me.

“On Saturday 26th February Darren tragically lost his home and all his possessions after a gas explosion within the property.

“Darren managed to escape the fire sustaining burns to his upper body and is currently being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

“Darren also has two young sons who were fortunately not home at the time but they too have also lost all their belongings. I am asking if everyone could spare just a little to give Darren and his boys a helping hand to get back on their feet and start again.

“I have spoken to the family who have given me permission to set this page up and any donations big or small are greatly appreciated.”

The GoFundMe page can be found on the website.