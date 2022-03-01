TWO people have been injured after an explosion outside an Ayrshire hospital.
Emergency services were called to the University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock after a car exploded at 2.30pm.
A man and a woman are receiving treatment following the incident and officers remain at the scene.
READ MORE: Cash stolen in East Ayrshire after man pretending to be police pushes way into house
Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the cause of the explosion.
A statement added: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident outside Crosshouse Hospital where a car exploded around 2.30pm.
"A man and a woman are being treated in hospital. Enquiries into the cause are ongoing however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.