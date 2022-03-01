TWO people have been injured after an explosion outside an Ayrshire hospital. 

Emergency services were called to the University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock after a car exploded at 2.30pm. 

A man and a woman are receiving treatment following the incident and officers remain at the scene. 

READ MORE: Cash stolen in East Ayrshire after man pretending to be police pushes way into house

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the cause of the explosion. 

A statement added: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident outside Crosshouse Hospital where a car exploded around 2.30pm.

"A man and a woman are being treated in hospital. Enquiries into the cause are ongoing however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances."